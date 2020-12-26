Strs Ohio Buys 23,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

FOLD stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 488,378 shares valued at $8,946,870. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

