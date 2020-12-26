Strs Ohio Sells 1,611 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

