Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.