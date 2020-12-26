Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 14,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sun BioPharma in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sun BioPharma stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.29% of Sun BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

