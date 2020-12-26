Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 264,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 121,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

In other news, Director Andrew Brooks Carstensen acquired 100,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,781.80.

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Chunibas project covering an area of approximately 530 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; the Espiritu SMR project that covers an area of approximately 2,711 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; 1068 project that comprises an area of 1,800 hectares situated in the Sonora State, Mexico; and the Los Ocotes project covering an area of approximately 2,283 hectares located in the Sonora State, Mexico.

