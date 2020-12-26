Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF)

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

