Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.