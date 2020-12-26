Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.37%.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

