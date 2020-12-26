Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Reaches $4.19 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00192874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00618642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00088598 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 10,960,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,358,933 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.