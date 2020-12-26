SwiftCash (SWIFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $246,333.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001365 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,420,203 coins and its circulating supply is 165,699,772 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

