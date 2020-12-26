Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.45

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.27. Synalloy shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 25,323 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $40,351.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 16,600 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Insiders bought 66,201 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

