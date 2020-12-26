Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

SYNA opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

