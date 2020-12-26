Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,668 shares of company stock worth $198,317,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $854,000.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

