SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.97. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $682,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

