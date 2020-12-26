T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $160.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.37.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.