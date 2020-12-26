Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.81

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.81 and last traded at C$47.99, with a volume of 118837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.67 million and a P/E ratio of 146.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.64.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

