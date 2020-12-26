Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.29.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $207.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.26. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,610 shares of company stock worth $13,438,806. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5,062.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 404.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.