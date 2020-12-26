Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

