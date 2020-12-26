Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

TS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

