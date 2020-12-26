Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$958,168.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

