Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Textron posted sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 197,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 27.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Textron by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.