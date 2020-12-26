The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $73.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.08 million to $74.43 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.55 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.68 million, with estimates ranging from $312.26 million to $321.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

