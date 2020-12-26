The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 302,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,776. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

