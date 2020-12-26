The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $30.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 410,986 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 372,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,474. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

