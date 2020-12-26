The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE NWHM opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The New Home has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The New Home by 149,266.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The New Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The New Home during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

