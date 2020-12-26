The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of The Providence Service worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRSC. ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,290.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

