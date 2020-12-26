The Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

