The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38 on January 8th

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3759 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

