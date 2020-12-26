The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $957,118.80 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.