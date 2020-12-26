The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

ULVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,310 ($56.31) on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,483.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,553.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

