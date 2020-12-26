The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:WMB opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

