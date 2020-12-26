Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $160.50 million and approximately $239.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00288534 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins.

Theta Fuel's official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

