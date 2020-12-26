Thomas B. Cusick Sells 3,924 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 88.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

