Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.