THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $139.87 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003313 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00125460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00190449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00627251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00327044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00088203 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

