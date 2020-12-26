ThoreCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,420.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $453.26 million and $37,420.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $5,228.81 or 0.19544066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00125725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00629979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00190851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00325741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00087894 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.