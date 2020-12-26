Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $551,714.81 and approximately $999.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00285351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

