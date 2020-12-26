thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.9% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €8.23 ($9.68) and last traded at €8.21 ($9.66). 2,967,647 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.06 ($9.48).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

