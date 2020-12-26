Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Tivity Health worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

