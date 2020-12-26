TokenPay Price Hits $0.0543 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.18 million and $300,769.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,190.02 or 1.00019946 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014716 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00051001 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,819,328 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

