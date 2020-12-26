Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

