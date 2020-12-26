TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s (RNW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNW. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.07.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

