Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.18.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

