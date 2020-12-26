Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 44.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

