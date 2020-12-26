Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Transocean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 877,625 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.