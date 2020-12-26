Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

