TROY (TROY) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. TROY has a market cap of $25.74 million and $2.05 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TROY has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00618176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00137466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00089043 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.