TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Cap of $112,668.84

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $112,668.84 and $2,932.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00620352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00086788 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

