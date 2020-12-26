TrueFlip Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $993,102.01 and $39,708.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00043270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00300853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.