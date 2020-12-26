TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Binance, Bitso and OpenLedger DEX. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $274.88 million and approximately $70.09 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00127267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00207445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00623605 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00326040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00089571 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Kuna, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, WazirX, Binance, HBUS, Koinex, Crex24, IDEX, Bitso, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

